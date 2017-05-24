Unlike arch-rival LG, which seems to have thrown in the 360 camera towel after just one arguably underwhelming effort, Samsung is keen to give last year’s Gear 360 another go in an attempt to make this still relatively new and odd concept an actual thing.

Although redesigned (for better or worse) and substantially upgraded in a number of essential ways, the “new” Samsung Gear 360 is surprisingly cheaper than its predecessor, at $229 stateside. And yes, the chaebol has learned from its availability mistakes too, swiftly releasing the second-gen 360-degree photo and video recorder across the US.

You can find it starting tomorrow, May 25, online and in a wide range of physical stores, including Best Buy, Amazon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, US Cellular, Samsung’s own American e-outlet and the ShopSamsung app.

But the coolest thing about it by far is that it costs only $49 if you purchase it alongside a Galaxy S8 or S8+ phone between May 25 and June 19, while supplies last. We presume this latest Samsung promotion can be combined with other GS8 deals, and yes, the new Gear 360 does also support handhelds like the Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, Note 5, S6 Edge+, S6 and S6 Edge, and partially iOS devices and Windows/Mac computers too, but it’s simply better to use it paired to an S8.

Whether you love or hate its revised appearance, you should quickly learn to appreciate the 4K resolution video shooting ability, 15MP image capture, real-time 2K content sharing, decent battery life and IP53 dust and splash resistance.