Third-party retailers are still trying hard to get rid of excess LG G5 inventory, and we all know what that means for the end user. A flood of opportunities to score a smartphone that’s really not that bad at crazy low prices.

With a 5.3-inch Quad HD screen in tow, Snapdragon 820 processing power, 4GB RAM, expandable 32GB storage, removable 2800mAh battery, dual 16 + 8MP rear-facing cameras and Android 7.0 Nougat software, the device looked unbeatable and irresistible at $270 unlocked a few weeks back, regardless of design flaws and a catastrophically failed modular experiment.

Of course, said eBay bargain is now expired, with the price hiked to a still-decent $299.99. But B&H Photo Video can cut you a far better deal, no doubt for a limited time as well, throwing in a complimentary LG 360 VR headset at the same three Benjamins total.

That’s right, $300 buys you both a GSM/CDMA-enabled, 4G LTE-capable unlocked LG G5 handheld (model number RS988) in a titan coat of paint and a pair of wired 360 VR goggles. The latter LG “Friend” alone used to be worth $200, though B&H currently sells it for $300… with little success. As a gift, we’re sure you’ll learn to appreciate it for its “ergonomic” build, 6-axis motion tracking, super-sharp 639 ppi dual display setup, and 80-degree horizontal field-of-view. It’s not the most immersive or impressive of its kind, but again, it’s technically free.