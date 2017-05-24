Android

HTC U11 on tour across the nation and at Sprint stores

Do you want to “Meet U”? Or is that a little too metaphysical? Well, fear not, HTC just wants to introduce you to its newest flagship smartphone, the U11. And if you live in the United States, all you need to do is have a spare evening, some enthusiasm (maybe some food will help) and a way to get there.

While HTC-hosted events in New York and Atlanta have already passed, you can still sign up for a meet-and-greet in Seattle tomorrow, May 25, at Quality Athletics. Chicago’s next on May 30 at the HQ Beercade, followed by evenings in San Francisco (June 6) and Los Angeles (June 8).

Can’t make it to these events? You can still hang around at one of 30 Sprint stores on either June 1 or June 8 in these metro areas:

  • Atlanta
  • Boston
  • Chicago
  • Columbus, Ohio
  • Dallas-Fort Worth
  • Houston
  • Los Angeles
  • Miami
  • New York
  • Philadelphia
  • San Francisco
  • Washington, D.C.

The source link down below has your go-to for RSVP and more information.

