Galaxy S9 development already on with codename “Star”
Samsung has begun work on drafting aspects of next year’s Galaxy S9 smartphone some three to four months earlier than usual for flagship Galaxy S phones, according to The Bell.
Why so early? One source claims that the company will be able to begin mass production by the end of the year in time for a sales launch in the first half of 2018, unlike the Galaxy S8 which had an initial production period between February and March, short of its April debut. All this is not to say that Samsung will definitely schedule the Galaxy S9’s Unpacked event for earlier in the year, though.
The Galaxy S9 is internally being called “Star” while a larger variant has been codenamed “Star 2”. There is some meaning to parse out of these codenames for the chaebol as “Project Dream” was used to describe executives’ hopes for having the Galaxy S8 overtake Apple in premium market sales. A marketing director for the company even said as much in an interview.
The intel on this new generation of devices at this extremely early stage is that “the display spec is similar to the Galaxy S8,” meaning that we’re likely in for an iterative Infinity Display upgrade. Based solely on the codename, we don’t expect to see a foldable phone out of this flagship.