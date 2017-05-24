EE, Virgin Mobile take up modified iPhone 6

Apple is pushing around a new version of its iPhone 6 with 32GB of storage around the world. It started in Taiwan, pushed over to India and has now seeped its way into prepaid carrier Virgin Mobile in the USA and EE in the UK.

Nothing has changed except the storage disk size. Sprint’s Virgin unit is charging $449.99 for the device, $100 less than the 32GB iPhone 6s. EE doesn’t have an upfront cost for the phone, but will bundle the cost of the device to 24-month plan terms — anywhere from £35.49 to £52.99 per month, £10 less per month than the iPhone 6s right now.

Belarus’s i-Store was also one of the early adopters of the new iPhone 6.