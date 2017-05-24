Deal: 1TB of Zoolz Dual Cloud Storage is just $29.99 for life

Instead of squeezing by with Dropbox’s paltry free offering or being perpetually locked into one of the Google/Apple/Microsoft ecosystems, consider getting lifetime access to 1TB of cloud space for the one-time cost of $29.99.

Zoolz Dual Cloud gives you two 500GB storage vaults to work with. The instant vault provides immediate access to your most frequently touched files like Photos and work documents. With the archive, you get automatic cold storage backup for your seldom-needed data. Both halves of Zoolz applies the same military-grade 256-AES encryption before anything leaves your computer to ensure maximum privacy and integrity.

This usually goes for $3,600, but you can pick up a lifetime subscription to Zoolz Dual Cloud Storage for over 99% off—just $29.99.