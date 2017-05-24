Canada Android Pay availability reportedly begins from May 31
Apple Pay’s year-long run on the Great White North may be coming to an end as Android Pay may begin rolling out in Canada from May 31, sources to MobileSyrup report.
We’ve seen hints over the past few months that have indicated how much support Google’s mobile payments system was getting in the country. But since then, the sources have said that “major credit and debit cards in Canada” may be used with Android Pay “anywhere contactless [payments are] accepted.”
Feasibility was an issue for Apple when it set up shop in late 2015 with American Express linkage only — others had to wait until May of last year to find domestic bank support. Samsung Pay is still in its Canadian trial runs.
Canada has a chance to be the second in line to Russia to get Android Pay in this new expansion wave that was announced at Google I/O.