Alright, the jig is up for Huawei’s new hardware coming out today. The hints are all there and the latest leak just comes out and says it: we’re getting three new MateBooks today.

But are we getting three of them? How many convertibles can we reasonably expect? How much power can we expect to pull out of them and how much will we pull out of our wallets to pay for it?

All will be told during Huawei’s live event — while there’s action on in Beijing, this feed comes from the Berlin site — that gets underway at 2pm CET (8am Eastern / 5am Pacific / 5:30pm India / 8pm China). The video’s above for your enjoyment.