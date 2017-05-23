WhartonBrooks — the company that failed to source enough funding for the Windows 10 Mobile phone, the “Cerulean Moment” — may be planning on another bid in that ecosystem. And apparently, the story behind the company and its phone is a bit deeper than we first thought.

The overall campaign began late last August when the company gave out promises for a Windows 10 phone with a mobile docking solution that was to debut in the fall. From then on, a slow leak of details and delays inched the project along to a point this spring where a relatively low-powered device was ultimately placed on Indiegogo for sale. It only got 3 percent of its $1 million crowdfund goal by the time it had to pack things up.

MSPoweruser reports that in the midst of website issues, the company did reach out to disclose a roadmap for a “new custom high-spec device” — it just needs support from Microsoft.

While Microsoft was keen to show off the progress it has made with x86 emulation on ARM chips, the consumer hardware landscape for Windows 10 Mobile has been quite barren in recent months and the company’s inactivity to on that field has been breathtaking.