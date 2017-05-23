Why in the world would you still be interested in a slowly aging original Sony Xperia XZ phone when an incremental S upgrade is already out stateside, and a super-high-end Premium follow-up clearly looks impending, at least on the old continent?

Well, for one thing, the XZs isn’t significantly superior to the non-S version in many ways. Also, the XZ Premium is slightly overpriced, and some may argue its main selling points are gimmicks disguised as groundbreaking new technology.

More importantly, the fall 2016-released Sony Xperia XZ continues to stand on its own two feet as a robust, handsome, well-balanced mobile device running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, packing a zippy Snapdragon 820 processor and respectable 3GB RAM.

And now an “experienced”, highly trusted eBay seller charges $339.99 for the Full HD 5.2-incher in your choice of mineral black, platinum or forest blue paint jobs, GSM support, 4G LTE connectivity and everything.

Just how cheap and advantageous is that? You probably don’t (want to) remember this, but back in the day, the Xperia XZ commanded a whopping $700. Recently, it was marked down to $430, which seemed like a phenomenal deal at the time, and Amazon still thinks the phone is worth at least four Benjamins.

Fortunately, eBay’s MobilePros1 doesn’t, with no strings attached, catches or compromises required. The handhelds on sale are “brand-new, unused, unopened and undamaged”, with free economy shipping offered nationwide, and deliveries possible even elsewhere, from Canada to UK, Australia, China, the bulk of European countries and more, as long as you don’t mind paying extra.