Panos Panay on why Microsoft and USB-C don’t match right now

Panos Panay, Microsoft’s vice president for devices, insists that USB-C is still not ready for the company to take up in its hardware.

Talking with The Verge, Panay seconded another Microsoft executive’s thoughts on why a new Surface machine just won’t take up the new connection standard.

“If you love Type-C, it means you love dongles […] We’re giving a dongle to people who love dongles,” Panay said.

The company does plan on releasing such a dongle that will give users USB-C users what they want. Of course, it has to slot into the proprietary Surface Connect port. But it seems that if you have so many accessories, you’re pretty much a dongle-lover that needs HDMI, full USB, the mini DisplayPort…

Microsoft could have switched the mini DisplayPort on the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop to USB-C, but Panay says that’s simply “taking away another port that matters” […]

Oh. Well, different strokes for different folks who don’t either use HDMI or the dreadfully persistent VGA.

Well, to be fair, even with a reversible, universal connector, the delivery specification can still range between USB 2.0 and Thunderbolt and if, as Panay pads, “a dongle or an adaptor or a cable that didn’t work because it was Thunderbolt or wasn’t Thunderbolt or I bought the wrong peripheral or I tried to charge it with my phone charger but it wasn’t enough to charge my device all day” is such a consumer experience problem for Microsoft, that’s fair play — the Surface 3 allowed users to charge with a micro-USB phone cable, but it seems that the company dealt with the brunt of complaints for when their device would die on their (underpowered) phone charger.

There’s no hard release time for that USB-C dongle, by the way, so in the meantime, you might want to think about how you buy future accessories.