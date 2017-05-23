It’s been almost a full year since the OnePlus 3 scrapped the universally reviled invite system of its “flagship-killing” forerunners, and although the increasingly ambitious Chinese OEM used this time to refresh its latest hero device, we can all bet the farm on a “true” sequel breaking cover “this summer.”

Early June is the ETA of the unlucky number-skipping OnePlus 5, according to pretty rock-solid sources in the media, but full disclosure, we don’t know anything else for certain. Nothing of substance anyway, with DxO’s photography experts in charge of the phone’s camera “enhancements”, whatever that may entail.

We’re not buying any of the shady, conflicting or outright bogus recent visual “leaks”, let alone placeholder listings at celebrity-hungry e-tailers. But we are of course keeping a close eye on the company’s official social media channels, where its own buzz-building actions traditionally get started.

Case in point, a very cryptic tweet on Monday that may or may not hint at no less than four eye-catching OnePlus 5 paint jobs in the pipeline. We’re talking black, a funky combo OnePlus is calling “unicorn”, a snazzy shade of red and the obligatory (soft?) gold hue.

Unfortunately, it’s entirely possible the smartphone manufacturer wanted to gauge interest here to pick just one of four colors for an actual release next month. Or it could even be, well, nothing. The same goes for co-founder Carl Pei’s answer to a headphone jack-related question from a concerned Twitter follower: “why did the headphone jack cross the road?” Wait, so it’s gone or merely repositioned on the OnePlus 5? We’re so confused right now.