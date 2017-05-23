Google may want all Android device manufacturers to just get along, royalty-free, when it comes to patents covering the search giant’s many mobile services and apps, but unfortunately, Apple and Qualcomm seem far from ready to adhere to a similarly warm and fuzzy feeling of peace on earth.

The same goes for the always litigious Cupertino-based tech giant in its never-ending disputes with arch-rival and, ironically, increasingly important business partner Samsung, though at least the Nokia hatchet has been officially buried.

We’d like to believe the latest out-of-court understanding between Apple and the new Nokia is for good, but this particular war dates as far back as the latter’s pre-Microsoft-owned 2009 days, temporarily halting a couple of years later with the signing of a first licensing deal.

Now it appears the original settlement has been revised, possibly in Apple’s favor, even if the world’s second largest smartphone vendor once again agrees to pay a one-time upfront cash fee, followed by additional recurring compensation “during the term” of a “multi-year” patent license contract.

Under a “business collaboration agreement”, Apple must reboot sales of “Nokia digital health products”, formerly branded as Withings devices, in physical and online stores, with “certain network infrastructure product and services” offered in exchange. “Future collaboration” in digital health “initiatives” is also being explored, and top execs from the two partner companies will participate in “regular summits” to ensure a smooth, effective and mutually beneficial cooperation. Doesn’t that sound all nice and cuddly?