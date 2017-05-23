A fifth-generation 2-in-1 Microsoft Surface Pro computer has been a long time coming, but in a very Applesque move, the Redmond-based tech titan isn’t calling its latest Windows 10 tablet/laptop hybrid the Surface Pro 5 or Pro Next.

It’s just the Surface Pro, or “new” Surface Pro, more “beautifully crafted” than ever, as well as significantly faster, quieter and lighter. More importantly perhaps, you get a whopping 13.5 hours of continuous battery life (in video playback, no less) advertised now, massively up from “only” 9h on the fall 2015-released Pro 4.

It’s all thanks to an updated lineup of Intel processors, aka the 7th gen “Kaby Lake” family capping off at Core i7, and the SoCs somehow keep the 2017 12.3-incher nice, cool and silent with no fans in m3 and i5 configurations. Speaking of the screen, whose size is the same old, same old, Microsoft touts “enhanced color PixelSense” technology, despite not going beyond the 2736 x 1824 resolution and 267 ppi marks.

Other promoted selling points include optional LTE Advanced connectivity, Windows Hello support, substantial sound improvements of sorts and a “next generation” hinge helping with both endurance and versatility. Of course, it’s the detachable keyboard that contributes greatly to making the new Surface Pro the “most versatile laptop”, and as expected, the thing looks more premium than ever, with Alcantara fabric all over.

The “next-gen” Surface Pen, meanwhile, offers an incredible 4096 levels of pressure, almost no perceivable latency and tilt functionality. Accessories not included, the refreshed Microsoft Surface Pro starts at $799 on June 15 across 26 different markets, from US to UK, China, Australia, Germany, Italy and Japan.