Well, that was surprising… if you somehow missed the leaks previewing not one and not two, but three next-generation MateBooks. Yup, Huawei is all of a sudden getting serious about full-on Windows 10 laptops in addition to relatively inexpensive, decently productive and powerful convertible tablets.

First things first though, let’s check out the “middling” 12-inch MateBook E in the flesh, with its easily detachable, substantially upgraded folio keyboard and incrementally improved internals. The greatest “feature” of the new leather keyboard accessory is its top-notch versatility, standing at literally any angle between 10 and 160 degrees, depending on exactly what you want to use this bad boy for.

It’s no longer just powered by frugal Core M-series processors, mind you, with a 7th generation Intel Core i5 configuration soon to be made available as well, and a subtly revised design through and through.

Still, the 13-inch Huawei MateBook X easily looks better, sending a truly premium vibe off the bat, thanks mainly to super-slim, smartphone trend-following bezels, a traditional but attractive notebook construction, and… no fans. The Dolby Atmos speakers are nice and loud too. If only you’d get a wider selection of ports and connectivity options.