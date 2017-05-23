Can’t get an Honor 6X? Honor 6A gets you the bare essentials

If you want to boil down the experience of a smartphone to its essentials, you’ve got plenty of options to take up. Honor wants to provide just one more with the Honor 6A.

The phone launched at the company’s Beijing event and gets by with specifications as you would see in smaller releases from Xiaomi and Nokia. And with the specs above, you’ll be hard-pressed to pay plenty of cash for these devices. But with a fingerprint sensor, a couple of neat, though restrained design accents, we think it’s a pretty okay deal.

The base model features 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage for ¥800 or $116. A model with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage goes up to ¥1,000 or $145.

At twice the price, the Honor 6X would get you twice the cameras on the rear, more resolution and an overall more “premium” experience, but there’s definitely an audience that wants barebones done right. We’ll have to see if pre-sales pick up as they begin June 1 on Chinese online retailers.