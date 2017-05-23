Heart rate monitoring on a shoestring with the Honor Band A2

Chinese manufacturers have driven fitness bands down to the point where they’ll be cheaply useful and usefully cheap. In another salvo to Xiaomi’s works, Huawei’s operations have announced another product in the form of the Honor Band A2.

The ¥199 ($29) Bluetooth 4.2 bracelet is literally twice as expensive as the Honor Band A1, but there’s good reason for it — it has an OLED display a la the TalkBand and a heart rate monitor that aids in tracking activity. Users can link the Honor Band A2’s data with the app on Android and iOS.

It’s shock-resistant to drops at 1.5 meters and rated IP67 for particulate and liquid resistance. The battery should get up to 9 days of use with 90 minutes’ charge.

Pre-orders are up for four trims of the Band A2 on the various Chinese e-tailers right now with shipments beginning June 9. Cross your fingers for international availability.

Want an affordable phone to go along with that? The Honor 6A also came out today.