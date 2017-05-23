Android

Heart rate monitoring on a shoestring with the Honor Band A2

Contents
Advertisement

Chinese manufacturers have driven fitness bands down to the point where they’ll be cheaply useful and usefully cheap. In another salvo to Xiaomi’s works, Huawei’s operations have announced another product in the form of the Honor Band A2.

The ¥199 ($29) Bluetooth 4.2 bracelet is literally twice as expensive as the Honor Band A1, but there’s good reason for it — it has an OLED display a la the TalkBand and a heart rate monitor that aids in tracking activity. Users can link the Honor Band A2’s data with the app on Android and iOS.

It’s shock-resistant to drops at 1.5 meters and rated IP67 for particulate and liquid resistance. The battery should get up to 9 days of use with 90 minutes’ charge.

Pre-orders are up for four trims of the Band A2 on the various Chinese e-tailers right now with shipments beginning June 9. Cross your fingers for international availability.

Want an affordable phone to go along with that? The Honor 6A also came out today.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
18%
Like It
18%
Want It
45%
Had It
0%
Hated It
18%
Via
Weibo
Source
vMall
Posted In
Android, iOS, Wearables
Tags
announcement, China, fitness bands, heart rate, Honor, Honor Band A2, Huawei, News, Pre-Orders, sales
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.