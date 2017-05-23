While Verizon is still listing both the LTE-enabled Samsung Gear S3 classic and frontier models as “coming soon” to America’s largest wireless network… for some reason, AT&T and T-Mobile have been able to carry and sell the latter flavor nationwide ever since November.

Yup, that’s seven solid months of Frontier availability already, and T-Mo has even recently launched the other Gear S3 version with “Un-carrier”-specific 4G LTE support at $399.99, or $16 upfront and $16 a month for two years.

Now AT&T is officially following suit, announcing its very own high-speed, standalone voice calling and texting-capable Samsung Gear S3 classic configuration will go on sale this Friday, May 26. Seeing as how the “classically” designed Tizen smartwatch is identical on the inside to its sibling, you shouldn’t be surprised to hear either one sets you back a grand total of $350 at AT&T, which you can slash down to $250 with a 24-month contract, or $17.50 a month if you go for a Next 12 plan including 20 even installments.

That’s certainly not too costly with a “touch of luxury”, standard black leather band, lightweight construction, sharp 1.3-inch display, navigational bezel, built-in speaker, GPS, robust battery endurance, water resistance, wireless charging, heart rate monitor, accelerometer, gyroscope and barometer in tow.

For a limited time, Galaxy S8 and S8+ buyers on AT&T Next can get the Gear S3 classic, like the frontier, for just $49.99 with a 2-year pact. Sweet!