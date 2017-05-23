After winning gold in J.D. Power’s smartphone satisfaction competition just a couple of months back, taking home a similar smartwatch crown last year, as well as edging out Samsung in American mobile device customer gratification earlier in 2016, Apple once again tops the charts today.

This time, it’s the American Customer Satisfaction Index that the Cupertino-based tech mammoth dominates when it comes to both smartphone manufacturers in general and specific products.

Believe it or not though, the iPhone SE pulls off an upset victory over its bigger brothers and large-screened, super-high-end Android rivals. With a total score of 87 points (out of a possible 100, of course), the little 2016 gadget that could has the iPhone 7 Plus and Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Edge+ breathing down its neck, at 86 points each, followed in turn by the S6 Edge (85), S7 and S7 Edge (84), iPhone 6 Plus, 6s Plus and 7 (83 a pop).

Quite a close contest, and the OEM battle is no different, with silver medalist Samsung just one point behind the still-undefeated heavyweight champion, at 80 vs. 81. Bizarrely enough, Microsoft ties Samsung for second place, but it’s unclear how many Lumia users responded to the survey conducted between May 17, 2016 and April 25, 2017.

HTC and Motorola are themselves evenly matched, at a mediocre overall score of 76, still managing to beat LG’s bootloop-harmed 74 average. As far as US wireless carriers go, you might be surprised to hear Verizon’s customers are the most satisfied among those subscribed to “big four” providers, followed by Sprint and T-Mobile, with AT&T dead last. Including smaller operators, the category is led by TracFone, and with competitive prices, as well as better service all-around, the local industry gains nearly 3 percentage points from the previous report, surging to a cool (-er) 73 tally.