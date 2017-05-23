Google is generally not as fast as Samsung or Apple in spreading the mobile payment love to new countries around the world, but whenever Android Pay actually goes live in uncharted territory, it does so with pretty impressive local support from financial institutions, retailers, e-tailers and app developers.

Case in point, the first of five additional nations recently confirmed to receive the universally compatible Android digital wallet solution today joins the fun across 15 banks… and 11 time zones. Early contactless adopters in Russia can now add “eligible” Visa or Mastercard credit or debit cards from AK BARS, Alfa-Bank, B&N, MTS, Otkritie, Promsvyazbank, Raiffeisen, Rocketbank, Russian Standard Bank, Russian Agricultural, Sberbank, Tinkoff, Tochka, VTB24 or Yandex Money to the official Android Pay app available to download for free from Google Play.

As always, Big G leaves the door open for “new partners” to come in down the line, and we’re sure important regional banking names like Gazprom and Unicredit will eventually throw their weight behind the super-convenient, secure and ubiquitous service.

Remember, all you need to make Android Pay work is a relatively modern smartphone, running OS build 4.4 KitKat or up, with NFC capabilities also in tow, and you’re set to ditch both cash and traditional plastic cards while heading to the cinema, buying groceries, grabbing coffee, fueling your car or going out for dinner.

From Starbucks to KFC, Magnit, Perekrestok, Burger King, H&M, McDonald’s and Metro, everywhere you go you’ll be able to use Android Pay, as well as in apps as diverse as Lamoda, OneTwoTrip, Rambler-Kassa and Uber.