Where the heck is Touch ID on the iPhone 8? No, seriously?

A schematic presentation dated from May 3 that has leaked out through Slashleaks purports to show what is likely to be the speculatively fancy iPhone 8‘s rear casing with a hole carved in the dead middle of the design. Many suspect this as the place for a fingerprint sensor, which means that Touch ID technology won’t come embedded under the display.

The PowerPoint document is the latest leak contributing to the doubt of whether Touch ID would be implemented at all. To the best of our knowledge, the main problem with the in-display tech has been with the component development. Recent research indicates that problems with production may have been overblown, but it still leaves room for some crisis for fans of this feature.

Casing prototypes that have also been leaked out that show off an elongated power button — there could be room enough for a capacitive sensor on the button’s surface.

