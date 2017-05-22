You probably didn’t expect this back in 2013, when Verizon unveiled its first rather humble own-brand Ellipsis tablet, but the inexpensive Android family must have caught on if Big Red added a 10-inch model in 2015, then an 8-incher last year, now apparently gearing up for a 10-inch upgrade.

With the same generic design language as its predecessor, similarly thick screen bezels and Ellipsis 8 HD-borrowed Tech Coach integration front and center on the software side of things, the Ellipsis 10 HD rendered today by master leaker Evan Blass, aka @evleaks on Twitter, does at least ditch the prominent carrier emblem from its face.

There’s likely still one on the back, so don’t get too excited, but the “SD” Ellipsis 10 featured Verizon logos on the front and rear panel, plus a massive “Ellipsis” imprint to go with the latter.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about the Ellipsis 10 HD other than what we can make of this press image, though the name suggests a higher display resolution than the 1920 x 1200 pixel count of the OG 10-incher. Of course, that was technically beyond the HD and even Full HD mark, so this may just be a marketing thing, no upgrade necessary. Let’s hope the $300 price won’t be getting an “upgrade” either, with Android 7.0 Nougat probably in tow, alongside at least a middling new Snapdragon processor and 3GB RAM or so.