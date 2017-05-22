Over half of tap-to-pay terminals in the UK can now take Apple Pay transactions over £30, says the vice president overseeing the company’s mobile payments system.

“We think the majority of the contactless terminals are now limitless,” Jennifer Bailey told The Telegraph.

The purchase limit has been dropped at prominent chains such as supermarkets Waitrose and Sainsbury’s and restaurants like Pizza Express and Nando’s. The arbitrary minimum was set as a safeguard against fraud in lieu of terminals featuring the proper transmission verification processes. A software update featuring the Consumer Device Cardholder Verification Method has been rolling out to merchants slowly since last June.

23 banks currently support Apple Pay — that has helped transactions quadruple in a year’s time.

Bailey also said that Apple is also looking into “all the things in your wallet” and is probably “actively working on most of them.”

“We’re starting with payments. Some are longer term, we see this as a long term journey rather than something we can solve in the next 12 months.”