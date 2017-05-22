A rare breed: Sony Xperia XZ Premium Dual has separate microSD slot
Many phones with dual SIM slots usually feature a dedicated micro-SIM slot along with a hybrid holder for microSD cards and nanoSIM cards — put in one, lose the ability to put in the other. But if you’re willing to buy a Sony phone, you’ll be in for a pleasant surprise.
The French Xperia team have tweeted out confirmation that the dual-SIM versions of the Sony Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Ultra and Xperia XZ Premium will feature dedicated SIM and microSD trays.
Les nouveaux Xperia permettent de combiner 2 cartes SIM + 1 carte SD simultanément #XperiaXA1 #XperiaXA1Ultra #XperiaXZPremium #DualSim pic.twitter.com/MQVwS2B29J
— Sony Xperia FR (@SonyXperiaFR) May 22, 2017
What about the Xperia XZs, the unmentioned of Sony’s four mobile releases so far this year? Here’s the word from the Amazon listing:
Dual SIM with 64GB onboard memory or single SIM with up to 256GB expandable with MicroSD card.
That said, Sony has a fairly positive history with giving out extra space for memory and SIMs — it did so for the Xperia Z5, for example.