Phones

A rare breed: Sony Xperia XZ Premium Dual has separate microSD slot

Contents
Advertisement

Many phones with dual SIM slots usually feature a dedicated micro-SIM slot along with a hybrid holder for microSD cards and nanoSIM cards — put in one, lose the ability to put in the other. But if you’re willing to buy a Sony phone, you’ll be in for a pleasant surprise.

The French Xperia team have tweeted out confirmation that the dual-SIM versions of the Sony Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Ultra and Xperia XZ Premium will feature dedicated SIM and microSD trays.

What about the Xperia XZs, the unmentioned of Sony’s four mobile releases so far this year? Here’s the word from the Amazon listing:

Dual SIM with 64GB onboard memory or single SIM with up to 256GB expandable with MicroSD card.

That said, Sony has a fairly positive history with giving out extra space for memory and SIMs — it did so for the Xperia Z5, for example.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Xperia Blog
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Dual-SIM, France, microsd, News, SIM, Sony, Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Ultra, Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZs
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.