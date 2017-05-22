Many phones with dual SIM slots usually feature a dedicated micro-SIM slot along with a hybrid holder for microSD cards and nanoSIM cards — put in one, lose the ability to put in the other. But if you’re willing to buy a Sony phone, you’ll be in for a pleasant surprise.

The French Xperia team have tweeted out confirmation that the dual-SIM versions of the Sony Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Ultra and Xperia XZ Premium will feature dedicated SIM and microSD trays.

What about the Xperia XZs, the unmentioned of Sony’s four mobile releases so far this year? Here’s the word from the Amazon listing:

Dual SIM with 64GB onboard memory or single SIM with up to 256GB expandable with MicroSD card.

That said, Sony has a fairly positive history with giving out extra space for memory and SIMs — it did so for the Xperia Z5, for example.