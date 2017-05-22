Android

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent developments between a customer, Apple, and headphones that exploded in her face. Nokia follows as we see some leaked specs on what to expect from the flagship Nokia 9. The iPhone 8 follows as we learn the reasons why the phone is getting more expensive. Then we talk about the first leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, a leaked dummy, and a fingerprint scanner that’s no where to be seen.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
AAA batteries in Apple headphones explode, company says it’s a “third-party” issue
Nokia 9 photos leaked, shows it has a strong “Heart”
3D Touch for iPhone 8 will cost more than double for Apple
First Samsung Galaxy S8 Active photo reveals flat, rugged S8 design, with no front buttons
Fishy Samsung Galaxy Note 8 dummy includes vertical dual cam setup, no visible fingerprint scanner

