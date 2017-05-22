How long did you think Samsung would be able to keep such a tight lid on visual Galaxy Note 8 leaks? After all, the iPhone 8, which may roll out a little later than the S Pen-wielding giant, has been in the news, mockups, sketches and everything, for quite some time, generating monster buzz while possibly harming its iterative predecessor’s appeal.

It goes without saying the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has no living forerunner to outshine with a similar speculation extravaganza, though given the screen sizes of the S8 and S8+, it might become even harder than before to set the two high-end families apart.

That’s what a fancy new dual rear-facing camera arrangement is for, according to various insiders, market watchers and now a decidedly sketchy dummy unit photographed and filmed alongside a real-life, working S7 Edge.

We can’t stress enough just how tentative and uncertain this design is, even if it were to come from a semi-reputable source like, say, a case manufacturer privy to the chaebol’s current release plans. Besides, the thing is too generic and general to make out any details apart from a predictable dual cam, positioned vertically to keep up with recent trends, huge screen (around 6.3 inches, reportedly), minimal bezels and… hey, where did the fingerprint reader go? Under the front glass, we hope, though it’s way too early to know if the technology will work this time around.