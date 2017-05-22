The recent mainstream success of Samsung’s low to mid-end, relatively inexpensive Galaxy J smartphone family has pretty much come out of nowhere, driven by strong brand recognition across emerging markets, combined with many people’s inability or unwillingness to always go “premium.”

Of course, compared to affordable mid-rangers from OEMs like OPPO or Vivo, last year’s Galaxy J7, J5 or J3 haven’t exactly offered perfect bang for buck, and we’ll probably say the same about the upcoming 2017 generation.

Case in point, the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), aka SM-J730, rendered in high quality, press-friendly form, following months of conflicting reports, speculation, specs and leaked CADs. This is definitely different from the SM-J727 Sprint has dubbed the J7 Perx, which in turn looked eerily similar to Verizon’s J7 V.

We’re unsure if any US carriers will be picking it up, but if they do, they may have to charge north of $300, what with a decently powerful octa-core Exynos 7870 processor in tow, 3GB RAM, 13MP rear and 13MP front-facing cameras, as well as a 5.5-inch Full HD display.

What’s certainly interesting about the impending handheld’s design, as shown in that freshly leaked render combo, is the layout of antenna bands at the back. Love it or hate it, at least it doesn’t look like an iPhone. And it’s almost surely entirely made of “premium” metal. There are no perceivable vertical screen bezels either, and the horizontal border seems perfectly acceptable. Still, if the Galaxy J7 (2017) ends up costing around $350 or even $400, you have to wonder if perhaps you can do better.