Nokia 9 photos leaked, shows it has a strong “Heart”

Nokia’s plans to fill out its smartphone portfolio gradually over the course of the year may actually pan out soon enough. A few good signs could be some images of a leaked device proclaimed to be the Nokia 9, codenamed “Heart”.

FrAndroid has the device, covered in a concealing case, and got the chance to inspect it over the course of about an hour. The device looks to feature a metallic build with plastic antenna inlays, a headphone jack, USB-C port, bottom-facing speakers, capacitive navigation keys, a fingerprint sensor/home button hybrid and two cameras in the rear.

A benchmark run reports that the “Heart” is running a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage and a 5.27-inch quad HD display. This device represents one model out of possible multiple models. Pure Android 7.1.1 is featured for software, though the camera experience is contained in a proprietary app. The Nokia 9 is also said to feature Quick Charge 3.0 and earbuds bundled in.

That app works out how the dual-camera system is implemented: in essence, two 13-megapixel sensors combine monochrome and color data for a merged product, much like how Leica and Huawei have worked out its cameras on its important phones. Head to the source link below to check out samples, but keep in mind that the device is still in development. Livestreaming and picture-in-picture features are available.

No forward-looking details were revealed, so we’re still lying in wait for pricing and availability.