Lenovo’s extensive 2017 Moto-branded smartphone lineup is beginning to officially unfold, with the entry-level C and C Plus unveiled a few months on the heels of the respectable mid-range G5 and G5 Plus.

Up next, the E4 and E4 Plus should complete a very robust budget-friendly portfolio, at least until the gS and gS+ also arrive further down the line, no doubt sitting below the X4 on the general Android food chain.

At the top of the ladder, it’s no surprise a second-gen Moto Z Force and Play, alongside a standard Z2, will come bearing backward (and forward) Moto Mod compatibility, which seriously restricts design revisions.

But that’s reportedly not stopping Lenovo from making the Moto Z2 Play around a millimeter thinner than its predecessor, as well as a full 20 grams lighter. Technically, that’s a good thing, though it means the battery capacity will shrink too. From a generous 3510 to a relatively feeble 3000 mAh, according to Venture Beat’s Evan Blass, aka Twitter’s @evleaks, and now… Lenovo’s own social media channel.

With 3000 mAh juice set in stone, let’s not act shocked Tenaa pretty much confirms everything else about the Moto Z2 Play that was previously rumored. Namely, a 5.99 mm profile, 145 grams weight, 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 626 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 12MP rear-facing camera and 5MP selfie shooter. And there’s the familiar design in the flesh, with just the shape of the front-fitted fingerprint reader altered a little.