Hangouts SMS finally hung up for most, still on for Project Fi and Google Voice

Google Hangouts has finally wrapped up SMS disintegration for most users, but it goes on for Google Voice and Project Fi customers.

SMS was first moved into Hangouts in 2013 as part of Google’s vision for communications, but had a quick change of heart when it launched a dedicated SMS/MMS app called Messenger (now Android Messages) in 2014. Today was the day SMS dropped off the face of Hangouts.

Google has also launched two other messaging services: Duo for video and audio and Allo for advanced chatting. But it was clear from day negative one(?) that Messenger/Android Messages was the main app Google wants users to migrate to.

