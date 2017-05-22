Phones

Galaxy S8 BOGO deal with T-Mobile sorta like LG G6 deal

The big difference between recent “buy one, get one free” deals for the LG G6 and for the Galaxy S8? The deal’s lasted longer with the latter phone than the former and it’s still going on.

If you buy any combination pair of Galaxy S8 generation devices direct from Samsung.com and activate the phones through T-Mobile postpaid lines, you’re eligible for a $750 rebate (the price of the Galaxy S8 through that carrier). That means one of two Galaxy S8+ will only cost $100 (which can be financed over 24 months, according to the terms and conditions of the deal) and a Galaxy S8 would be free in either of the other cases would be free. Rebates will be processed within seven to ten days.

The deal launched on May 17 and is still on “for a limited time,” so if you’re interested, you know where to go.

