Deal: Learn Excel with a lifetime subscription for eLearnExcel for just $39

Increase your career prospects and upgrade your skill set with this collection of Microsoft Excel courses, available here in our store for 96% off the usual value.

Excel’s ubiquity in the workplace is undeniable—the humble spreadsheet program is at the center of businesses everywhere. With eLearnExcel, you can master writing advanced formulas, learn to make expert pivot tables, and generate detailed reports on the fly. They have over 280 courses, with more added all the time to keep you up to date with the newest features and techniques.

You can get unlimited access to eLearnExcel here for just $39.