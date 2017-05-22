Deal: Learn Excel with a lifetime subscription for eLearnExcel for just $39

Contents
Advertisement

Increase your career prospects and upgrade your skill set with this collection of Microsoft Excel courses, available here in our store for 96% off the usual value.

Excel’s ubiquity in the workplace is undeniable—the humble spreadsheet program is at the center of businesses everywhere. With eLearnExcel, you can master writing advanced formulas, learn to make expert pivot tables, and generate detailed reports on the fly. They have over 280 courses, with more added all the time to keep you up to date with the newest features and techniques.

You can get unlimited access to eLearnExcel here for just $39.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Uncategorized
Tags
Deal, Deals, Pocketnow Deals
, ,
About The Author
Pocketnow Deals
Pocketnow brings you awesome deals every week. Whether software or hardware, accessories or other gear, we're trying to offer the best deals you can find out there.