Sad to see the big-battery, budget-friendly LG X power2 taking so long to even hit the OEM’s domestic shops, not to mention how it’s still all quiet on the US carrier front? Well, AT&T has something much better to “exclusively” offer its LG-loving subscribers starting this Friday, May 26, and the LG X venture is pretty affordable for what it brings to the table.

Namely, an almost comparable “heavy-duty, high-capacity” 4,100mAh cell to the 4,500mAh packed by the international X power2, but also a “stylishly resilient” design and overall rather great specs.

Granted, the Snapdragon 435 processor and 2GB RAM sound a little short of ideal for hardcore multitaskers, gamers and whatnot. On the decidedly bright side, you really can’t ask for more than 32GB internal storage space, 5.2-inch Full HD screen resolution, a 16MP rear-facing camera, 5MP wide angle selfie shooter and Android 7.0 Nougat software at just $11 a month for 30 months with “eligible” AT&T service, amounting to a reasonable $330 grand total.

That’s with both IP68 and MIL-STD 810G certification on deck, mind you, which means the LG X venture can probably survive lengthy water immersion, as well as the occasional shock and drop. It’s somehow not overly bulky either, at 166 grams and 9.29mm thick, heading for “parts” of Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America “in the weeks to come”, following this AT&T-exclusive North American commercial debut. Basically, it’s what outdoor enthusiasts get as a low-cost alternative to the Galaxy S8 Active.