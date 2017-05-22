Kenneth Weiss believes that Apple Pay is operating upon patents he owns that neither Apple nor Visa have licensed. The founder and CEO of United Security Registry is looking to settle dues in federal court.

The lawsuit, filed in Delaware, claims that Weiss went to Visa in 2010 and presented details of technology as covered in several patents that concerned “electronic payments and identity authentication that paved the way for” Apple Pay. Protected properties cover advanced tokenization software, physical access, security and the payment medium.

The presentation was made under a non-disclosure agreement. and Visa opted not to take up licensure. The lawsuit alleges that Visa and Apple began cooperating to create Apple Pay from “at least as early as” January 2013.