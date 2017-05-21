T-Mobile wins less than $5 million from Huawei in Tappy trial

Huawei won’t pay for stealing T-Mobile’s trade secrets, but it will be paying legal penalties after all — the $4.8 million verdict in the federal lawsuit pales in comparison to the $502 million that Magenta’s lawyers were asking for, GeekWire reports.

When it first filed the case in 2014, T-Mobile hoped to nick Huawei for the theft of trade secrets around “Tappy,” a cellphone testing robot housed at the wireless operator’s headquarters in Bellvue, Washington. The plaintiff accused the defendant of sending a team of engineers on “reconnaissance” with aims to replicate Tappy and use it for revenue purposes.

Huawei argued that there was already plenty of public domain material about the machine and that it made a similar machine, “xDeviceRobot” in the hopes of bringing T-Mobile’s device testing standards into its considerations.

The jury apparently bought the story as it declined to award damages based on the lack of “willful and malicious” intent. It did find through acquired research that the Chinese manufacturer breached a handset agreement with the telco and issued the relatively minimal damages for that behavior.