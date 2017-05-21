iOS

Sennheiser AMBEO smart headset: 3D Audio recording for everyone!

We’ve seen 3D photography and 3D video gain new popularity thanks to cameras like the Gear 360, but what about 3D audio? There are many very expensive tools to achieve this, but Sennheiser has just come up with a solution for the rest of us.

The new Sennheiser AMBEO is a smart headset that does bring you an amazing audio experience, but it’s actually designed to be far more than that. These are actually microphones attached to your ears to serve a specific purpose. Watch our full video to learn what that is.

 

