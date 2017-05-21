Alcatel is one of the more underrated brands in the western hemisphere for mobile tech. Between the big spring launches and the fall flagships, OnePlus usually takes all the oxygen out of the room and leaves little in the wake for the TCL subsidiary.

For many this year, the Idol 5S will be the one to look forward to as a nicely packaged and valuable product. But if there’s a 5S, there’s gotta be a 5, too. And it seems like as with the Idol 4, the Idol 5 will go to AT&T prepaid unit Cricket Wireless.

FCC test documents indicate that a device with a 2,780mAh is codenamed “SIMBA6 CRICKET,” otherwise known as the 6060C from Alcatel.

From previous benchmark hints, one model should come with a MediaTek chip and 2GB of RAM while the other has a Snapdragon 625 and 3GB of RAM. We just don’t have a clue when either are coming out of their shells.