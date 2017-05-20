Windows

Porsche Design Book One is one hot convertible! (Video)

Porsche design is anything but a new company, but it’s not until it decided to approach mobile technology that it’s fallen more in our radar. Products like the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 9 are an example of all the innovation the company can provide, and we recently got a glimpse at something else.

Watch our hands-on video of the new Porsche Design Book One. Yes, it does cost a truckload of money, but if you think about it, so does a specced-out MacBook Pro. There’s definitely a luxury tax attached, as always, with top brands engraving their logos on technology (or other products, for that matter), but check it out for yourselves, and let us know whether this is something you would buy.

