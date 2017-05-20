Google waffles on Fuchsia replacing Android

Google I/O 2017 has wrapped up and we usually get a little fireside chat event to tie up any loose ends that attendees have. While we’re not exactly dealing with issues on the level that Franklin Roosevelt did as president during the Great Depression, there’s still plenty of uncertainty that needs some clarifying.

But if you’re looking for enlightenment on how the bubbling Fuchsia OS is supposed to work within Google’s mobile strategy, — perhaps replacing Android in the future — then you’re not going to find anything clear.

The project was said to have booted up early last year and has recently seen a fairly rapid fit of development as the “Armadillo” UI has come together. It was recently compiled by an outside developer and exhibited for the first time in public.

Here’s Dave Burke, VP of engineering for Android:

How do you spell Fuchsia? Fuchsia is an early stage experimental project. We, you know, we actually have lots of cool early projects at Google. I think what’s interesting here is its open source, so people can see it and comment on it. Like lots of early stage projects it’s gonna probably pivot and morph. There’s some really smart people on it, people we’ve worked with who are great. and so, kind of exciting to see what happens. But it’s definitely a diff– sort of independent project to Android. and yeah, that’s basically it.

Burke makes this effort seem like a moonshot, but as Ars Technica has previously reported, Google has plenty of incentive to move away from the Linux- and Java-based Android into more original code with Fuchsia. Indeed, this would be “sort of [an] independent project to Android.”

As of yet, we’ve yet to launch a “Fuchsia Death Watch” segment on the Pocketnow Daily, so keep your fingers crossed the next few years.