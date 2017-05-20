Apple will not compensate a customer whose AAA-powered headphones caught fire on a February flight from Beijing to Melbourne. The reason?

“Our investigation indicated the issue was caused by a third-party battery,” reads an Apple representative’s statement found in a release from the victim’s lawyers Friday.

The statement also contains word from the victim — who identifies from Adelaide, but wishes to remain anonymous — of her disappointment.

“The headphones don’t work without batteries, yet nowhere on the headphones – or their packaging – did it specify which brand of batteries should be used,” she said.

The Verge reports that as Apple has stopped selling headphones using AAA batteries for power, the model in question would likely be an older Beats product — the customer claimed that she picked up her duty-free unit in 2014 with batteries later purchased in Australia.

Pictures issued from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau back in March show the extent of burns across the victim’s face and blisters on her hand and neck.