Motorola is taking a different approach to its spring cleaning this year. After gradually lowering the bar on the Moto X Pure Edition (including some special edition models), the Lenovo-owned company has decided to do sharp stings — quick $200 off events — for the Moto Z.

It had one up last month and it’s doing so again this month. The offer was up from yesterday, but you can still get it today through 12:59am Eastern tonight. You can pick up a Moto Z from Motorola.com and have the promo code automatically applied to your purchase or, if it happens to need it, type in “MOTOZ200” for $200 off your cart. You’re also getting a free two-year Moto Care warranty package, too. The Moto Z starts at $699.

Keep in mind that we’ve got new Moto Z models ahead of us.