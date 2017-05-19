Google has done some experimenting with its Pixel Launcher as demonstration phones at the Google I/O 2017 conference floor. 9to5Google, which has captured video and conversation with engineers about the software, reports that while the release is intended to work on Android O, there’s no firm timeline for launch as of yet.

A work in progress, the Pixel Launcher as shown regresses on the idea of a Google button to access search — a new bar is firmly set at the bottom of the home screen, right above the navigation bar and below the featured apps. Users can still swipe up to access the app tray. Without the Google button at top, that space is currently only dedicated to showing the current date.

This version of the Pixel Launcher is not yet available to the public nor as a sideloadable APK. But if we are to see it at the official Android O launch on current Pixel phones or with the new Pixel devices this fall, it’s yet to be known.