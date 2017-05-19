In case you found the recent 5 million unit sales milestone of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ solid but perhaps a little short of remarkable, what with the two premium phones launching in Korea and the US almost a month back, it’s important to remember their subsequent global rollout was gradual and relatively slow.

Among others, Samsung stalled the official expansion of the “Infinity Display” flagships in the world’s single largest smartphone market and most populous country. Despite a natural decline in Chinese handheld demand over the past couple of years, this is still a critical battleground for the chaebol and its Cupertino-based archrival, at the same time laying the foundation for Huawei, OPPO and Vivo’s insane recent growth.

The rise of domestic brands has of course massively reduced Samsung’s slice of the pie, from a dominant 20 percent in 2013 to just 5 last year, and even less during Q1 2017. The hope is that the Galaxy S8 duo will help the global-leading OEM get its local mojo back, starting next Thursday, May 25, at the equivalent of $825 and up.

Sounds like quite a hard sell in a region focused mainly on affordable devices with the best possible bang, plus, well, iPhones. $825, or 5,688 yuan, is enough to buy the “regular” S8, while the S8+ costs CNY 6,188 ($900 or so) in a 4GB RAM/64GB ROM SKU, or a wildly extravagant 6,988 yuan ($1,015) with maximum memory and internal storage.

For what it’s worth, Samsung promised at a glamorous launch event yesterday “optimized content” from some of China’s “most popular gaming and video services, including Tencent and iQiyi” to take “full advantage of the Infinity Display”, as well as local Bixby voice support rolling out “around June.”