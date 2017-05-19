Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Apple Watch Series 3, and how Tim Cook might already be testing out some features. Then we discuss the Google Assistant, and how it might soon help you make mobile payments. The OnePlus 5 is next as some benchmarks reveal its possible specs. Then we more the spotlight to the iPhone 8, mainly because we might not find delays to get one after all. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and the fact that its dual-camera module might not be what many people want.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– That glucose-tracking Apple Watch is so close to production Tim Cook may have started wearing it

– Get ready to send money with Google Assistant soon, and pay for stuff easier online

– AnTuTu provides first credible insight into OnePlus 5 specs, including Snapdragon 835 SoC

– Some analysts still believe there will be no iPhone 8 delay, with ‘most’ components on schedule

– Dual camera on Galaxy Note 8 deemed ‘inevitable’ by analysts, likely featuring 3X optical zoom

