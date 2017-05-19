#PNWeekly 253: Let’s chat HTC U11 and playing Zelda on your phone!
This is a special podcast folks. It’s our pleasure to introduce you to a new team member here at Pocketnow. Joel “the new guy” will be joining us to chat about the HTC U11! Also, what’s the deal with Nintendo? Will we get a killer Zelda game for our phones?
Plus we’ll cover the top stories from Pocketnow.com!
Watch the video recorded from 9:45pm Pacific on May 17th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!
Pocketnow Weekly 253
Recording Date
May 17, 2017
Hosts
Guest
News Summary
The news delivered in just a few minutes and a lotta bit of discussion.
- Let’s look through the Google Lens!
- Galaxy Note 8 with dual cameras?
- Is the iPad mini dead?
- Verizon kills LG LTE Watch before launch.
- Nintendo to bring Zelda to our phones?
Is HTC on the right track with the U11?
Say hello to a new contributor on Pocketnow! Joel drops by to chat about our first impressions with the HTC U11.
•
See you soon!