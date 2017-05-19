Android

#PNWeekly 253: Let’s chat HTC U11 and playing Zelda on your phone!

Contents
Advertisement

This is a special podcast folks. It’s our pleasure to introduce you to a new team member here at Pocketnow. Joel “the new guy” will be joining us to chat about the HTC U11! Also, what’s the deal with Nintendo? Will we get a killer Zelda game for our phones?

Plus we’ll cover the top stories from Pocketnow.com!

Watch the video recorded from 9:45pm Pacific on May 17th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 253

Recording Date

May 17, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Guest

Joel Heslop

News Summary

The news delivered in just a few minutes and a lotta bit of discussion.

Is HTC on the right track with the U11?

Say hello to a new contributor on Pocketnow! Joel drops by to chat about our first impressions with the HTC U11.

See you soon!

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Android O, consumer electronics, Google, Google I/O, Google Lens, HTC, HTC U11, iPad, iPad Mini, LG, Nintendo, Note 8, pnweekly, pocketnow, Pocketnow Weekly, Pocketnowweekly, Podcast, Samsung, smartphones, smartwatch, tech, Technology, Verizon
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Juan Carlos Bagnell
Juan has been geeking out on personal computing since before PCs had GUIs. After studying Theatre in college, Juan worked with a contractor that supported servers and mobile devices for Department of Energy facilities. After moving to Los Angeles California, and working as a commercial casting director, he now dedicates his time to discussing the tech landscape as a consumer advocate. You’ll often see him pop in local news broadcasts. Passionate about mobile content creation, he recently published his first book on smartphone photography.