PNWeekly 253: Let’s chat HTC U11 and playing Zelda on your phone!

This is a special podcast folks. It’s our pleasure to introduce you to a new team member here at Pocketnow. Joel “the new guy” will be joining us to chat about the HTC U11! Also, what’s the deal with Nintendo? Will we get a killer Zelda game for our phones?

Plus we’ll cover the top stories from Pocketnow.com!

Watch the video recorded from 9:45pm Pacific on May 17th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 253

Recording Date

May 17, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Guest

Joel Heslop

News Summary

The news delivered in just a few minutes and a lotta bit of discussion.

Is HTC on the right track with the U11?

Say hello to a new contributor on Pocketnow! Joel drops by to chat about our first impressions with the HTC U11.



See you soon!