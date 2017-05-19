Panasonic once tried its hand at consumer-friendly Android smartphones for a short period of time, quickly realizing its strengths lied elsewhere. Instead of trying to seize a tiny piece of an enormous pie with slim profit margins, the Japanese multinational electronics corporation decided to go after a large share of a much smaller market, charging small fortunes for business-focused rugged devices.

Now, granted, the production costs of a state-of-the-art laptop like the newly launched Panasonic Toughbook 33 are probably higher than your flimsy everyday tablet, but at a recommended US price of $3,649 (!!!) and up, the manufacturers must be happy with their per-unit returns.

What’s special about this 12-inch Toughbook, aside from the use of seventh-generation “Kaby Lake” Intel Core i5 and i7 processors that Microsoft’s Surface Pro and Book families still don’t offer, is the easily detachable aspect of its “Premium” keyboard.

That’s certainly not something you usually get with a virtually unbreakable Windows 10 Pro-powered notebook, letting you seamlessly turn it into a muscular tab whenever you need “maximum mobility.” Of course, that’s a bit of an exaggeration, as the Panasonic Toughbook 33 tips the scales at a massive 6.1 pounds in laptop mode and still-bulky 2.7 pounds sans a physical keyboard.

Designed to “perform in even the most extreme conditions”, including on a literal battlefield, we presume, this bad boy has a truly mind-blowing spec sheet, with everything from 8GB starting RAM to a 256GB SSD, QHD (2160 x 1440) screen resolution, “hot-swappable” twin batteries providing 10 hours of autonomy, a digitizer pen, 4G LTE connectivity, optional barcode, SmartCard and fingerprint readers.

Just remember it starts at over $3,600, hitting “authorized resellers” stateside “later this month.”