Renders revealed as Nubia Z17 event date is released
ZTE’s largest sub-brand is officially scheduling an event that will help us open our “Nubiaimagination” in Beijing on June 1.
With a shiny blue motif hinted at in the invitation, you wouldn’t be surprised to find out that renders of a device, put on Weibo, which we believe to be the Nubia Z17, are now out. Don’t blame us if you’re reminded of the Honor 8, right down to shine.
Don’t let the look scare you off, though: the Z17 is said to feature the Snapdragon 835 and, perhaps, up to 8GB of RAM.
Speaking of following on from Huawei, we’re expecting an event from the rival manufacturer on May 23 in China’s capital, too.
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%