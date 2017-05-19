The LG V30 may be a ways off as the G6 continues to be the subject of mild interest right now. But with this year’s newest chipset and a more appealing screen technology in anticipation, we might just have to turn our attention toward the future.

Back in 2016, LG filed for two design patents with Korean regulators showing off a device with a unique display design and the display design itself.

The two KIPRIS properties, as picked up by GSMinfo.nl, show off a potential a high screen-to-face ratio with the top bezel of the device being exceptionally thin. There’s a semicircle inlay in the middle to accommodate for a central hardware unit, likely the front-facing camera.

That top bar region, as defined by the height of the camera cut-in, seems to be the next iteration of what the LG V-series has pioneered as the “Second Screen“. Thing is, it’s been a separately driven display all this time — integrating it into the main screen will be a much more interesting experience.

Of course, if LG can get protect its designs for the technology to drive this very unique screen, we may be in for a fun autumn with that Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8.