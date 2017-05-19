Huawei was without a doubt the star performer of the global tablet market during the first three months of 2017, defying trends and posting a year-over-year growth in shipments of more than 30 percent, as Apple, Samsung, Amazon and Lenovo all saw their sales numbers take a smaller or larger dive.

How did the Chinese OEM do it? Mainly by catering to both Android and Windows 10 fans, with a wide range of designs, all kinds of different spec sheets and something for every budget. No point in revising that crowd-pleasing strategy now, with high-end convertible second-gen MateBooks around the corner and a couple of fresh entry-level MediaPad options discreetly unveiled just last month.

One of the latter two is even available in physical Walmart stores across the US, which further proves Huawei’s partnerships with major Western retailers are strengthening.

Priced at a measly $89 stateside, the Huawei MediaPad T3-7 pretty clearly goes head to head with Amazon’s refreshed Fire lineup, though there’s unfortunately no word of a pre-installed digital assistant. Its 1024 x 600 pixel resolution screen isn’t great either, but at least you get both 16GB internal storage space and microSD expansion capabilities.

The “ultra-light slim metal chassis” is another important selling point, sadly neutralized by a modest-sounding quad-core A7 processor (MediaTek MT8127?) and 1GB RAM. All in all, we can’t help but feel Huawei could have done better for a little extra dough, or even at this crazy low price point, considering the Android 6.0 Marshmallow on the 7-inch MediaPad T3.